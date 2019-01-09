Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police to charge JNU students Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khaild in sedition case

Kumar and Khalid were arrested in 2016 in a sedition case for allegedly organising an event in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus against the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.

Published: 09th January 2019 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 11:48 PM   |  A+A-

Kanhaiya Kumar (File|PTI)

Kanhaiya Kumar (File|PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police will soon file a charge sheet in the sedition case against former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar and other activists, including Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik said on Wednesday.

Kumar, Khalid and Bhattacharya were arrested in 2016 in a sedition case for allegedly organising an event in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus against the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru. The arrests had triggered a huge controversy with the opposition slamming the police for “working at the behest of the ruling BJP”.

“The case is in stage of finalisation. The investigation was complex as the team also had to visit other states for taking statements. The charge sheet will be filed soon,” Patnaik said.

The controversial event at the JNU had sparked an outrage after allegations were made that anti-national slogans were raised.

The arrest of Kumar catapulted him to national fame and resulted in protests across the country. Agencies

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sedition case JNU students Umar Khalid Kanhaiya Kumar Anirban Bhattacharya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp