Fake call centre in Delhi busted, DU graduate and two others held for duping over 4,500 persons

NEW DELHI: Police have busted a fake call centre and arrested three persons here for cheating over 4,500 persons in the name of lucky draw, offering iPhones and expensive mobile phones that were later found to be dummy, fake phones and empty parcels on delivery, an officer said on Tuesday.

A Delhi University graduate Sanjay Panchal, 22, Nikhil Soni, 22, and Kunal, 18, who are residents of different localities of east Delhi, were running the fake call centre by using dark websites for the last one year.

They were arrested on Monday after a police team raided their call centre located in Jyoti Nagar in east Delhi.

"During investigation, we came to know that the accused persons have so far duped over 4,500 persons from various states in the name of lucky draw and offering expensive mobile phones such as iPhone on a throwaway price of Rs 4,550.

But when the victims ordered phones, the accused sent empty parcels to them through post office on cash on delivery," Deputy Commissioner of Police G. Ram Gopal Naik told IANS.

"One victim, Sheikh Asad, who was duped by the accused persons, had filed a complaint in Crime Branch Police Station on December 22 last year," Naik said.

"30 mobile phones, a computer set and other documents were recovered from the call centre," the officer said.

The police are looking for their other accomplices who are on run, he added.