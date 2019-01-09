Home Cities Delhi

Focus on local when it comes to fruits, veggies

Don’t get carried away by a food only because it has an exotic name and a premium price to match...

Published: 09th January 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Neelanjana singh
Express News Service

FADS come and go regularly in most realms of human existence. The world of health and diets is no different. In recent times we have witnessed an exponential increase in the awareness and interest related to health and wellness through foods, which is why one can expect a great deal of hyped marketing focused on health this year as well. This is likely to bring in an almost mindless rush towards diet plans that are centered around exotic foods. I am, therefore, compelled to advise a bit of caution when it comes to exploring newer choices in food and diet. Don’t get carried away by a food only because it has an 
exotic name and a premium price to match.

Last year, health conscious folks went for the avocado bhelpuri instead of the traditional version, which has raw mango in it. Contrary to common beliefs, the raw mango is loaded with beneficial nutrients. Perhaps it is time we elevated our desi foods to an exalted and exotic status a la the global foods. 

This brings me to a related matter. Often we adopt lifestyles without paying attention to their attendant and damaging impact on the environment. It is thus time to think about sustainable food systems when we talk about healthy eating and make food choices that minimize environmental damage. Reducing the carbon footprint of our daily diets should be our primary concern. 

Fortunately, the trend of favouring local and indigenous produce has begun to gain traction and many entrepreneurs have created links between the small-scale farmers and urban consumers. It is not just veggies but also milk, poultry and the traditional grains that are available in local farms.Any thoughts on food will surely tend to veer towards health. 

With the Nipah and Zika viruses looming large over the health horizon, and with no cure in sight, it is prudent to devise preventive strategies. A time-tested means of achieving this is through one’s diet. I am a great believer in probiotic foods and the role of fibre in boosting our immune system and I expect to see more of the unpolished grains in the market this year. 

Another health hazard comes in the form of stress. I expect a great deal of foucs on foods such as nutmeg, cumin, brahmi and saffron that help counter stress and depression. Few people actually eat right amount of vegetables and fruits leading to problems like hair loss, bleeding gums, infection and poor sleep among others. I urge you all to make raw fruits a snacking option in your daily diet. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp