Home Cities Delhi

Fog envelops Delhi, nine trains delayed

A senior Railways officer said nine trains have been delayed by an average of three hours due to fog.

Published: 09th January 2019 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Train

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: It was a cold, foggy morning in the national capital on Wednesday with nine trains running late by an average of three hours.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, a MeT official said.

The humidity level was 94 per cent. A senior Railways officer said nine trains have been delayed by an average of three hours due to fog.

Purshottam Express, Brahmputra Mail, Poorva Express, Sampark Kranti and Mahbodhi Express were among those delayed as a cover of moderate fog enveloped the city.

At 5.30 am, the visibility reduced to 200 metres at Palam and 400 metres at Safdarjung, the official said.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for the day.

It said the maximum temperature will hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was 19.7 degrees Celsius.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi fog Delhi trains Delhi climate Delhi weather

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp