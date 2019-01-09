Govt gets tough to ensure timely payment of contract workers’ wages

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has issued “stern” directions to principal secretaries and heads of departments for timely payment of wages of all contractual employees. The employees should get their payments by the seventh of next month if the establishment has engaged less than 1,000 persons, and by the 10th day of the next month if the establishment has engaged more than 1,000 persons.This is expected to bring relief to a large number of contractual workers employed by the Delhi government or working with a contractor whose services have been hired by the government.

The Delhi Cabinet had earlier passed a proposal for timely payment of wages to contractual employees. The Cabinet had decided it was the responsibility of the respective heads of departments and secretaries to ensure timely payment of wages. This move came after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received complains of late payment of wages.

The circular added that each head of the department (HoD) should certify that payments were made to contractual employees, and the certificate should be sent to the chief secretary by the 20th day of the month. The chief secretary will then submit a report to the chief minister by the 22nd of that month.

In case of non-compliance, the list of defaulters will be sent to the government’s vigilance department for issuing a show cause notice to the HoD concerned to explain why departmental proceedings should not be initiated against the officer.

Kejriwal said that all employees should lead their lives with dignity and it was the duty of the department concerned to ensure timely payment of wages.On Monday, guest teachers protested outside Kejriwal’s house, agitating over the government’s promise to regularise their services. They asked for permanent positions and claimed that the government was not doing anything to improve their lives.