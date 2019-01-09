Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government to release funds for two MCDs

The court asked the Delhi government to file an affidavit of compliance after releasing the funds to the MCDs and listed the matter for January 18.

Published: 09th January 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The AAP government on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that it has decided to release over Rs 600 crore and Rs 400 crore to the East and North MCDs in accordance with the recommendations of the Fourth Delhi Finance Commission. A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice  V K Rao was informed by the Delhi government standing counsel Rahul Mehra that it will release Rs 632.05 crore and Rs 450 crore to East and North municipal corporations, respectively at the earliest.

The court asked the Delhi government to file an affidavit of compliance after releasing the funds to the MCDs and listed the matter for January 18. It said the amount could be used for paying arreaRs of employees’ salaries and pensions.The bench was hearing a batch of writ petitions on providing adequate funds to all the local bodies, including the municipal corporations, to enable their proper functioning.

On April 16 last year, the court had directed the Delhi government to release the amounts according to the 4th Delhi Finance Commission)within four weeks for the period from Nov 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018, saying it was imperative to ensure salaries are paid and civic facilities not affected.

The court had earlier told the AAP government that it was liable to pay the municipal corporations in accordance with the recommendations of the 4th DFC. It had said if the government had objections to releasing funds, the chief secretary will have to file an affidavit indicating reasons for it.

