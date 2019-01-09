Head constable killed during picket checking in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 53-year-old Delhi Police head constable was killed in Dwarka after a sedan which he had signalled to stop rammed onto barricades that fatally injured him on his neck.

The errant driver was arrested for the hit-and-run case that happened in the wee hours of Tuesday at the Kapasehra Dwarka carriageway. A case under the relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the driver, identified as Nagesh Kapoor, at Dwarka Sector-23 Police Stations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Sharma said the accident happened on Tuesday at 1 a.m. when head constable Guljari Lal, who hailed from Rajasthan, was on night duty at an underpass picket with proper barricading, blinkers and fluorescent jackets.

Lal was on duty with fellow head constable Prakash. Late in the night, the duo signalled the sedan to stop but the driver pressed the accelerator and smashed onto the barricades which injured the neck of the head constable. "The driver fled away in his car from the spot," Sharma said, adding Lal was taken to the Venkteshwar hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Lal is survived by two sons and one daughter. His daughter works as a teacher at KV School in Shillong, Meghalaya, while the sons are unemployed. The Rajasthan native had joined the Delhi Police in 1990 and used to stay at Najafgarh.

A police team sought the help of people, insurance agents and service stations for finding the vehicle damaged in the episode. "We got to know about a damaged Baleno car, which was parked near a mechanic's shop in Pochanpur village. The driver was identified as Nagesh Kapoor," Sharma said.

On interrogation, the 33-year-old said he was returning from Gurugram when the head constable at the picket tried to stop him for a check when he got scared and rammed onto the barricades and the policemen.

Kapoor worked in account section at a Harley Davidson showroom in Mayapuri. The MBA graduate had purchased the sedan seven to eight months ago from a showroom in Gurugram.