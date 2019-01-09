Home Cities Delhi

Head constable killed during picket checking in Delhi

Guljari Lal who was on duty signalled a sedan at Kapasehra Dwarka carriageway to stop but the driver pressed the accelerator and smashed onto the barricades which leaving him severely injured.

Published: 09th January 2019 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 53-year-old Delhi Police head constable was killed in Dwarka after a sedan which he had signalled to stop rammed onto barricades that fatally injured him on his neck.

The errant driver was arrested for the hit-and-run case that happened in the wee hours of Tuesday at the Kapasehra Dwarka carriageway. A case under the relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the driver, identified as Nagesh Kapoor, at Dwarka Sector-23 Police Stations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Sharma said the accident happened on Tuesday at 1 a.m. when head constable Guljari Lal, who hailed from Rajasthan, was on night duty at an underpass picket with proper barricading, blinkers and fluorescent jackets.

Lal was on duty with fellow head constable Prakash. Late in the night, the duo signalled the sedan to stop but the driver pressed the accelerator and smashed onto the barricades which injured the neck of the head constable. "The driver fled away in his car from the spot," Sharma said, adding Lal was taken to the Venkteshwar hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Lal is survived by two sons and one daughter. His daughter works as a teacher at KV School in Shillong, Meghalaya, while the sons are unemployed. The Rajasthan native had joined the Delhi Police in 1990 and used to stay at Najafgarh.

A police team sought the help of people, insurance agents and service stations for finding the vehicle damaged in the episode. "We got to know about a damaged Baleno car, which was parked near a mechanic's shop in Pochanpur village. The driver was identified as Nagesh Kapoor," Sharma said.

On interrogation, the 33-year-old said he was returning from Gurugram when the head constable at the picket tried to stop him for a check when he got scared and rammed onto the barricades and the policemen.

Kapoor worked in account section at a Harley Davidson showroom in Mayapuri. The MBA graduate had purchased the sedan seven to eight months ago from a showroom in Gurugram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi hit-and-run case head constable killed road accident Delhi road accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp