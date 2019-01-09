Searching for truth in depths of darkness

By Express News Service

Darkness and light are twin polarities of creation. And while the element of fear takes us over when we encounter darkness, Bharat Thakur takes on the challenge to understand the very idea of darkness. One such attempt is the collection of his artworks ­­– his self portraits, portraits of babas and sculptures – that ponders on the dark recesses of mind and the soul unveiling what is unknown.

“My whole exploration of tantra is that there is a presence of darkness other than the light. And we put a lot of effort to lift darkness. My research is about what resides in darkness and why is there a phobia or a fear when we enter darkness. I want to understand the dark side of our existence,” says Thakur.

In this series, Thakur delves deep into the mind and soul of man to cull into the dark recesses to reveal what is yet unknown. In the paintings on the Aghori babas, Bharat’s intimacy with the subject and his unbridled passion and energy can be seen in his unique approach form, colours and textures. The collection reflects most of his turbulent and roller-coaster life which is about exploring different dimensions and how to bring about that which can only be achieved by a sculpture or an installation. He is going to be presenting a totally different kind of sculpture - kinetic sculpture.

The multidimensional artist doesn’t try to change perception with which we view light, the celebrated one. “I’m only trying to talk about the neglected twin of light, which I call a phenomenon, because to explore something we need to accept that it exists,” says Thakur. However, it is not just him who believes that darkness exists. German philosopher Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s book Theory of Colours too talks about the nature of colours and how these are perceived by humans. The book contains detailed descriptions of phenomena such as coloured shadows, refraction, and chromatic aberration.

Unlike Issac Newton, Goethe’s concern was not so much with the analytic treatment of colour, as with the qualities of how phenomena are perceived. Philosophers have come to understand the distinction between the optical spectrum, as observed by Newton, and the phenomenon of human colour perception as presented by Goethe—a subject analysed at length by Wittgenstein in his comments on Goethe’s theory in Remarks on Colour.

While the idea of understanding darkness is intriguing but what’s more interesting is why so. From the age of four, Thakur lived with his teacher in the mountains and caves. “I lived with Aghori babas for almost 13 to 14 years. Fortunately my teacher knew tantra so my exploration from childhood has been in this area,” shares Thakur, who uses his childhood of hard lifestyle, which helped him work on his self portraits. “Also how better to paint than yourself as I know myself the best,” he adds.

Where: Visual art gallery, India Habitat Centre

When: Till January 10

Timings: 11:00 am - 7:00 pm