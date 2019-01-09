Home Cities Delhi

Searching for truth in depths of darkness

In this series, Thakur delves deep into the mind and soul of man to cull into the dark recesses to reveal what is yet unknown.

Published: 09th January 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Aghor - The Emerged

By Express News Service

Darkness and light are twin polarities of creation. And while the element of fear takes us over when we encounter darkness, Bharat Thakur takes on the challenge to understand the very idea of darkness. One such attempt is the collection of his artworks ­­– his self portraits, portraits of babas and sculptures – that ponders on the dark recesses of mind and the soul unveiling what is unknown.

“My whole exploration of tantra is that there is a presence of darkness other than the light. And we put a lot of effort to lift darkness. My research is about what resides in darkness and why is there a phobia or a fear when we enter darkness. I want to understand the dark side of our existence,” says Thakur.

In this series, Thakur delves deep into the mind and soul of man to cull into the dark recesses to reveal what is yet unknown. In the paintings on the Aghori babas, Bharat’s intimacy with the subject and his unbridled passion and energy can be seen in his unique approach form, colours and textures. The collection reflects most of his turbulent and roller-coaster life which is about exploring different dimensions and how to bring about that which can only be achieved by a sculpture or an installation. He is going to be presenting a totally different kind of sculpture - kinetic sculpture.

The multidimensional artist doesn’t try to change perception with which we view light, the celebrated one. “I’m only trying to talk about the neglected twin of light, which I call a phenomenon, because to explore something we need to accept that it exists,” says Thakur. However, it is not just him who believes that darkness exists. German philosopher Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s book Theory of Colours too talks about the nature of colours and how these are perceived by humans. The book contains detailed descriptions of phenomena such as coloured shadows, refraction, and chromatic aberration.

Unlike Issac Newton, Goethe’s concern was not so much with the analytic treatment of colour, as with the qualities of how phenomena are perceived. Philosophers have come to understand the distinction between the optical spectrum, as observed by Newton, and the phenomenon of human colour perception as presented by Goethe—a subject analysed at length by Wittgenstein in his comments on Goethe’s theory in Remarks on Colour.

While the idea of understanding darkness is intriguing but what’s more interesting is why so. From the age of four, Thakur lived with his teacher in the mountains and caves. “I lived with Aghori babas for almost 13 to 14 years. Fortunately my teacher knew tantra so my exploration from childhood has been in this area,” shares Thakur, who uses his childhood of hard lifestyle, which helped him work on his self portraits. “Also how better to paint than yourself as I know myself the best,” he adds.
Where: Visual art gallery, India Habitat Centre
When: Till January 10
Timings: 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp