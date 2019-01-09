Spoilt for choice with healthy and flavoursome options 

By Express News Service

Health is high on the menu these days. The newly-opened Cibamor Bistro in Capital’s heart, Connaught Place, is a delight to be at. With modern design, decorations and lights, the restaurant is a welcome space and also offers working space on the first floor. We decided to start with some ‘roasted beetroot and goat cheese’ salad. With a herbs like rosemary and mint; topped with sunflower seeds, the salad is a health booster.

That is not the only dish that makes you feel happy instantly. The ‘slow smoked chicken with poached apricot’ salad dressed with granny mustard drizzle and sesame seeds was a perfect blend of flavours to get us started into the meal. The restaurant also offers cold pressed juices and the ‘beetroot and green apple’ blend was a beautiful melody of tastes. While beetroot on it’s own has a undertaste that many prefer to avoid, the green apple completely overtakes that and ensures that you don’t have to worry about being overwhelmed.

This drink is highly recommended for anyone looking for a healthy and delicious drink at the restaurants. The place has many other cold pressed options as well. In mocktails, however, ‘Red velvet’ is on the sweeter side and might not appeal to all. Next we decided to try home style ‘prawns aglio e olio’ with garlic shaves, extra virginolive oil and parmgiano reggiano from the small plates section. Prawns hardly tend to disappoint and these were no different.

We also tried the ‘habanero chicken wings’ with house mint and goat cheese dip. The meat was the perfect amount of spicy and sweet flavours infused on the most tender wings we have tried. From the main course, we chose an ‘eggplant alla parmigiana’. It’s layered grilled eggplant is a good choice and the spring veg ragu and mushroom on creamy tomato sauce add great flavours. But if you are looking for the crisp factor, this might not be the dish for you. The eggplant and the mushroom both have softer textures and makes the dish mushy on the palette.

We also decided to try the ‘Blackened cajun grilled fish’ which has a crunchy cajun layer on top with a soft sea bass grilled on iron griddle. While the contrast makes it a great choice, once paired with the sweetness of mango salsa, the dish is perfect for anyone looking for eccentric flavour. However, you can also choose to keep it simple and pass on the mango salsa if you don’t like the combination. The dish by itself won’t disappoint you either.

The restaurant also recommended that we try their ‘mushroom and Himalayan burrata’ flat bread. With sundried tomato gojju spread topped with burrata, mushroom ragu and crunchy rocket leaves, consider it a healthier twist on the classic pizza. However that doesn’t mean that the cheese portions were any less. In fact cheese-lovers, who happen to be huge in numbers, will love the dish.We decide to wrap up the meal with a ‘New York cheesecake’ and some tea. The cheesecake is wonderfully made and has a desirable lightness to it. Among, the regular Earl grey and chamomile, we tried their tiramisu tea and what a wonderful surprise it was.