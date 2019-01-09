Zakir Khan’s tabla to enthrall music lovers in the Capital

By Express News Service

Make this winter memorable as Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra is organising a live Concert of Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain in the national capital this month. A great artist of international fame, Ustad Zakir Hussain needs no introduction to music lovers in India.

His on-stage charm and virtuosity single-handedly raised the visibility of tabla players, who in times past were not considered very important to the performance. Zakir made stars out of tabla players, and a whole generation of young tabla players grew up imitating his head gestures and even his hair style while performing.

The Padma Bhushan Awardee will be accompanied by his frequent collaborators Anantha R Krishnan on Mridangam, Sabir Khan on Sarangi and Navin Sharma on Dholak. The musical performance is being presented in honour of the memory of the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s founding member and past chairman Lala Charat Ram.

On: January 10, 2019 (Thursday), 7pm onwards. At: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg.

Tickets available on bookmyshow.com