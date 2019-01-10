Home Cities Delhi

‘145 out of 192 police stations got CCTV cover’

Four years after the Supreme Court ordered CCTV cameras to be installed in 192 police stations in Delhi, at least one-third of them have finally been equipped with the gadgets.

Published: 10th January 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four years after the Supreme Court ordered CCTV cameras to be installed in 192 police stations in Delhi, at least one-third of them have finally been equipped with the gadgets.The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday said this has happened after several follow-up meetings with the Delhi Police. This would help in preventing crimes against women at police stations and give them the confidence to visit such premises even at night. In total, 145 police stations have got electronic surveillance.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal stated, “Installation of CCTV cameras in Police Stations is very crucial to ensure accountability of the police. Many times women and girls visiting the police stations feel uncomfortable and harassed due to apathetic attitude of the police.”

“It is sad that the Commission had to pursue the Delhi Police for years to ensure that the cameras are installed in all police stations. I hope now, there will be strong monitoring and any derelictions would be dealt with sternly.”

The DCW had taken suo-moto cognizance of media reports that despite SC directions in 2015, no CCTV cameras were mounted at police stations.

