Home Cities Delhi

6% surge in cases filed under IPC sections last year

Published: 10th January 2019 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Special CP (Traffic) Taj Hassan with Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Pathak at a Press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday | Naveen Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There has been a 6% increase in the total number of crimes registered under the Indian Penal Code in 2018, according to the data released by Delhi Police on Wednesday.As many as 2,36,476 IPC cases were registered last year, up from 2,23,077 in 2017. In percentage terms, the number of cases filed rose by 6.01%. However, the total number of crimes such as rape, attempt to murder and abduction, among others, have declined by 29.48%.

While total heinous crime in 2018 showed a 11.72% drop, cases of dacoity, attempt to murder, robbery, rape and riot have gone down by 36.11%, 16.26%, 20.15%, 0.78% and 54% respectively, as compared to the year before. Even incidents of snatching and burglary showed a declining trend last year.

However, there has been an increase in the number of murders, with 477 cases registered in 2018 as compared to 462 in 2017. Out of these, 86.16 per cent cases were solved. The incidents of murder, per lakh of population, showed a significant decline over the last 14 years, coming down to 2.60% last year from 3.29% in 2004. While in 19 per cent of the murder cases last year, the weapons used were firearms, in another 43 %, the weapons used were sharp-edged objects like a knife.  

Motor vehicle thefts turned out to be an area of concern, as there was a sharp increase in the number of cases reported in 2018 in comparison to 2017. As many as 44,158 motor vehicle theft cases were reported last year, as against 39,084 cases in 2017.

According to the police, motor cycle thefts have been attributed mostly to the increase in the number of motor vehicles, availability of more fancied cars as easy targets on road side and inadequate parking space.
However, there was a marginal decline in cases pertaining to molestation of women, insult to modesty of women and rape. The total number of crimes against women registered last year were 5,787, down from 5,955 in 2017. In about 97% of rape cases filed, the accused was known to the victim.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp