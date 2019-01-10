Home Cities Delhi

A glimse of nature mixed with a pinch of creative innovation

Nature has inspired generations of artists. From plain landscapes to intriguing modern art, nature has always charmed artists. Continuing with the tradition is Saar Garbhit — a solo exhibition of paintings by Tavleen Kaur Lall. The artworks are highly influenced from the everyday settings, nature, dreams and the unending chaos of memories and the unconscious mind.

“I have always been inspired by nature. It has been a great companion and inspiration in my life. As a child, when I used to look at trees, plants and flowers, I would wonder what is behind all this,” says Lall who started working on landscapes since her childhood. “But at that time I would only reproduce what I saw visually. I would only copy the landscapes. The present art works, on the other hand, are more of mindscapes and less of landscapes. It showcases how I feel about a particular landscape or an element of nature.”

A caterpillar in metamorphosis, for example, inspired her to paint it with more detail with structures and shapes that took root in her mind on seeing the almost magical process. “But I have done it in an abstract manner,” says she, adding, “I have taken the colours from the process. Other works too have a sense of a landscape but it is very indirect.”

Lall has used acrylic in her work. “When I am painting, I do everything spontaneously. Once I make a form, it is always a simple one. But I am constantly changing it. It gives me a sense of freedom. But if I was using a medium like oil then it would have not worked. Acrylic is very good in that sense,” says Lall who is showcasing two years of her work in this exhibition. “I didn’t plan it but somehow all of this came together in a singular theme. Artworks for the show were selected from my work done over the span of two years.”

(The Saar Garbhit exhibition is open for public till January 10 at the Triveni Gallery,Mandi House.)

