Delhi air quality ‘improves’ to ‘poor’

According to the CPCB, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 288, which is in the ‘poor’ category, improving from Tuesday’s 320.

A man walks amid the smog in Delhi (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality improved from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ on Wednesday, the first time in the new year, thanks to increased wind speed which helped in dispersion of pollutants.The improvement may be short lived though, as the air quality is likely to reach ‘very poor’ in next two days.  However, it may get better again with showers being forecast in the city.

READ | Over 70 per cent Delhiites ‘not satisfied’ with air

According to the CPCB, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 288, which is in the ‘poor’ category, improving from Tuesday’s 320. An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while that between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.
“The surface winds are continuing to play a major role. The speed has increased overnight from three kilometre per hour to five kilometre per hour and continued to disperse pollution in spite of colder weather,” said the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The AQI may improve further on Thursday but will deteriorate to ‘very poor’ on Friday.  While the concentration of PM10 was in the ‘moderate’ category at 216 ug/m3, the value of PM2.5 at 124 ug/m3, is ‘very poor’. The prescribed standard for the two pollutants is 100 and 60 ug/m3, respectively.

Comments

