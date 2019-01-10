Delhi techie held for murdering nephew suspecting affair with his girlfriend, buries body, plants saplings

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three months after a skeleton was found by labourers beneath the flower bed of a balcony here, the police have arrested a 37-year-old man for killing and later burying the body of his nephew, over suspicion that he was going around with the former's girlfriend.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, Rajendra Singh Sagar said the accused Bijay Kumar Maharana from Odisha killed his nephew Jai Prakash in 2016.

"He smashed his head, when he was asleep, with the motor of a ceiling fan which had been removed for repair and was lying in the flat on February 7. He then dragged the body of the balcony of the flat, the two of them were residing at, and buried it under the soil which had been arranged by him in pursuit of his plan," the officer said.

Saplings were planted on the soil to alleviate any suspicion.

On February 12, he lodged his nephew's missing report at Dabri Police Station.

He vacated the flat after two months and shifted to Nangloi, Delhi. He then shifted to Hyderabad, where after initially working in a couple of small companies, he was now serving as the HR Manager at an Engineering Company.

Last year on October 8, police received a call regarding the recovery of the human skeleton in the balcony of a house under renovation in Dabri area.

The police reached the spot a house and found that the fencing wall of balcony in a flat on the third floor of the house was pulled down for renovation and parts of a human skeleton were visible buried beneath the soil on floor of the balcony.

The skeleton was found wrapped inside a blue colour jacket and a green colour shirt, bed sheet, blanket and a mattress.

The information gathered on examining many persons and data collected from various agencies was analyzed and technical surveillance was mounted.

On January 6 this year, the accused was arrested from Hyderabad and produced in the court.