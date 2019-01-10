Delhi's crime graph up in 2018

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There has been a 6% increase in the total number of crimes registered under the Indian Penal Code in 2018, according to the data released by Delhi Police on Wednesday.

As many as 2,36,476 IPC cases were registered last year, up from 2,23,077 in 2017. In percentage terms, the number of cases filed rose by 6.01%. However, the total number of crimes such as rape, attempt to murder and abduction, among others, have declined by 29.48%.

While total heinous crime in 2018 showed a 11.72% drop, cases of dacoity, attempt to murder, robbery, rape and riot have gone down by 36.11%, 16.26%, 20.15%, 0.78% and 54% respectively, as compared to the year before. Even incidents of snatching and burglary showed a declining trend.

However, there has been an increase in the number of murders, with 477 cases registered in 2018 as compared to 462 in 2017. Out of these, 86.16 per cent cases were solved. The incidents of murder, per lakh of population, showed a significant decline over the last 14 years, coming down to 2.60% last year from 3.29% in 2004.

While in 19 per cent of the murder cases last year, the weapons used were firearms, in another 43 %, the weapons used were sharp-edged objects like a knife.

Motor vehicle thefts turned out to be an area of concern, as there was a sharp increase in the number of cases reported in 2018 in comparison to 2017. As many as 44,158 motor vehicle theft cases were reported last year, as against 39,084 cases in 2017.

According to the police, motor cycle thefts have been attributed mostly to the increase in the number of motor vehicles, availability of more fancied cars as easy targets on road side and inadequate parking space.

However, there was a marginal decline in cases pertaining to molestation of women, insult to modesty of women and rape. The total number of crimes against women registered last year were 5,787, down from 5,955 in 2017. In about 97% of rape cases filed, the accused was known to the victim.