Delhi University teachers protest outside V-C’s office

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Teachers staged a protest outside the Delhi University vice-chancellor’s office on Wednesday to press their demand for absorption of their counterparts who are working on ad-hoc basis.

Meanwhile, a group of ad hoc teachers, who are seeking the same benefits enjoyed by the permanent faculty members, are continuing their strike for the sixth day.

“To express the collective anger at the failure of the government and the vice-chancellor to resolve long-standing demands, teachers turned up in large numbers outside the gate number 1 of the Vice -Chancellor’s office,” Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) president Rajib Ray told the media persons.

The shutdown was a testimony to the fact that the teachers were unwilling to tolerate the government’s “single-minded agenda” to destroy public-funded education, he said.The agitating teachers have three main demands — all ad hoc teachers be taken, promotion of teachers whose promotions are due for several years and retired faculty get their pension on hold.