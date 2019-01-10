Home Cities Delhi

‘First come, first serve admissions, management quota still up for grabs’

Published: 10th January 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 10:02 AM

Evey year in the national capital, there is a rush among parents who try to secure admissions for their childrens in the best of the private schools | EXPRESS

By SHAGUN KAPIL
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Complaints are trickling in that some private schools are surreptitiously approaching the parents to book seats under the management quota or are facilitating nursery admissions on ‘first come, first serve’ basis even before the first list of candidates is out.

A west Delhi resident, who applied at Indraprastha Global School in Paschim Vihar for his daughter, claimed he got a message from the institute that his kid was “shortlisted for management seat”. Interestingly, the schools are yet to release list of applicants, leave alone release the list of selected candidates. By January 21, the schools have to first submit the details of students who have applied and on February 4, the first list of selected candidates will be uploaded. Monday was the last day for submission of admission forms for nursery and other entry-level classes.

“I got a message saying ‘Congratulations, your application for admission of your daughter has been shortlisted for management seat’ and that I have to go to school along with my wife and daughter tomorrow. I even questioned that how come they are straight away offering me management seat, without even considering for general seats whose draw of lots is on February 4,” said the parent.

Similar requests from other private schools have left the parents worried that their wards will not be considered for draw of lots under the general category.Another parent claimed that Maxfort School, Dwarka approached him and other parents for an admission before the list is declared.  “The school said it is ready to give admission to my child offline as she earned 80 points for distance criteria. They have given me the deadline for two days for confirmation,” he said.

Similarly, the names of two schools in Rohini and Pitampura cropped up with a parent insisting that his ward’s admission form was selected directly for admission under the management quota and that the schools would freeze “our seat by next week”. But, Maxfort denied the allegation. “The school does pre-school admission strictly as per guidelines of the Directorate of Education. The school does not charge any donation for any admission. The allegations are baseless, untrue and malicious,” it asserted.

While Indraprastha Global did not respond, the other schools could not be reached for comment.“We are getting complaints from parents that some schools are calling them on first come, first serve basis and offering management seats,” education activist and founder of admissionsnursery.com, Sumit Vohra, said. “Parents should be aware that many schools did this in the past and did not refund fees when their child got admission in other schools. So, the parents are suggested to wait for first list and should not block their money.” 

