Home Cities Delhi

Migrant population tops challenges for city police

Published: 10th January 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik referred to the migrant population, frustrations of youth and easy availability of firearms as the biggest challenges that the police faces in combatting crime in the capital.

“The migrant population adds to the large sections already inhabiting underprivileged clusters, the socio-economic divide between the rich and the poor, ambitions and frustrations of youth and the porous border, enabling a steady influx of migrants from the across the country are challenges we face while fighting crime in the city,” the police chief said on Wednesday. He added that over the years, the easy availability of illegal arms has remained a cause of concern. “Since illegal arms and ammunition are sourced from outside, interstate coordination to intensify action against the criminals has become critical.”In 2081, 1,905 illegal firearms and 6,314 ammunition were seized. However, Patnaik said action to seize illegal firearms has resulted in a decline in cases where firearms are involved.

