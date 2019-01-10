Home Cities Delhi

Monkeys, stray cattle and dogs: All find place in animal welfare policy

Published: 10th January 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai briefs the media about the policy on animal welfare which covers stray dogs, cows and monkeys among others | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Simian population control, a revised regime for sterilisation of stray dogs, and electronic chips to identify owners of deserted pets and cattle are some of the measures that the Delhi government’s first ever policy on animal welfare recommends.Also, in the pipeline is a round-the-clock helpline to enable immediate response to complaints of animals in distress. These are  among a slew of measures that the government is considering for ensuring animal welfare in the national capital as part of its proposed Animal Health and Welfare Policy, 2018.

As per the policy, a call centre and a mobile ambulance unit will respond to distress calls. An emergency room would also be put into operation alongside the call centre.The government has also proposed the setting up of polyclinics in all the districts of Delhi to provide high quality treatment to animals and has also mooted veterinary hospitals in four Assembly constituencies in the national capital.

There is also a proposal to boost ‘gaushalas’ (cattle sheds) in the city. It has been noted that the existing ‘gaushalas’ do not have proper infrastructure, planned design and land as per the requirements of animals. Animal shelters and infirmaries for stray or abandoned animals have also been proposed. A cow hostel was also mooted where small farmers, who were forced to stop cattle rearing, can continue with their animal rearing.

There will also be a policy effort to make Delhi rabies free through an effective check on stray dog menace. Currently, more than 95 per cent of human cases of rabies are due to bites from infected dogs, said the report. The government also plans to set up 12 check posts and quarantine facilities at the borders of Delhi.

Birth control of monkeys was another focus area of the report. Delhi’s problem with its monkey population is a well known fact. The issue has even reached to the courts.Currently, there is a lack of public awareness on animal welfare, said the report. “There is a need to develop policy for animal welfare to organise group discussions on TV/radio to sensitise the public and children at school to co-exist with our animal friends and to treat them with compassion and dignity and their humane treatment to prevent their unnecessary pain and suffering,” the report stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp