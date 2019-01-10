Home Cities Delhi

North civic body opens one-stop system to lodge civic complaints

NMCD Mayor Adesh Gupta (third from left) at the launch of the one-stop system to address civic issues, on Wednesday | express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (NMCD) has opened a one-point complaint redresssal mechanism, enabling residents to lodged complaints on civic issues on the  toll-free number 155304.

The complaints cover 37 civic issues, ranging from waterlogging, streetlights and unauthorised construction to encroachment, overflowing dustbins, disfunctional public toilets and air pollution,
among others.

Mayor Adesh Gupta, accompanied by new commissioner Varsha Joshi, on Wednesday launched this number and said that all available helplines, as well as the phone application Sameer, developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), for different purposes, have now been routed to this single short code number.

The helplines and control room numbers currently available are 18002008701, 1800118700 and 1266. Now, all calls or messages to these numbers will be routed to 155304.

Commissioner Varsha Joshi said, “As soon as a complaint is received on this number, the software would it sort out subject and area-wise and forward it to the authority concerned for redressal.”

Mayor Adesh Gupta said that this step has been taken to bring more transparency and accountability to municipal administration, in addition to bringing civic services at the doorsteps of residents.

Smart way to tackle civic woes

