Home Cities Delhi

Now bid for biz class upgrade on Air India

Published: 10th January 2019 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: People flying economy with India’s national carrier can now upgrade to the business class by paying an additional fee in the form of an incremental bid. The new facility can be availed on flights operating to the US, Europe, Australia, Japan and Hong Kong.

Air India’s Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Singh Kharola on Wednesday said a passenger can upgrade by paying an additional fee. “For people who have already booked tickets in economy class, we are giving them a chance to pay a little extra and move to the business class... However, there is a cap we have put on the minimum bid,” he said.This bidding system has been termed “business-lite” on Air India’s website and was launched in December.

Now, upgraded seats are allotted to the passenger according to priority. It works after the check-in is complete. “So, by the time you reach your boarding gate, your upgrade has been done,” he said adding that a person who made the bid but did not get the upgrade will get their money back.

In another move, AI has started carrying food from India for use during the return journey back, in an attempt to cut catering costs on international flights.The airline has already started using food items stocked from India during its onward journey to Stockholm, Copenhagen, Birmingham and Madrid, and use them while returning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp