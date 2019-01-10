Now bid for biz class upgrade on Air India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: People flying economy with India’s national carrier can now upgrade to the business class by paying an additional fee in the form of an incremental bid. The new facility can be availed on flights operating to the US, Europe, Australia, Japan and Hong Kong.

Air India’s Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Singh Kharola on Wednesday said a passenger can upgrade by paying an additional fee. “For people who have already booked tickets in economy class, we are giving them a chance to pay a little extra and move to the business class... However, there is a cap we have put on the minimum bid,” he said.This bidding system has been termed “business-lite” on Air India’s website and was launched in December.

Now, upgraded seats are allotted to the passenger according to priority. It works after the check-in is complete. “So, by the time you reach your boarding gate, your upgrade has been done,” he said adding that a person who made the bid but did not get the upgrade will get their money back.

In another move, AI has started carrying food from India for use during the return journey back, in an attempt to cut catering costs on international flights.The airline has already started using food items stocked from India during its onward journey to Stockholm, Copenhagen, Birmingham and Madrid, and use them while returning.