Over 70 per cent Delhiites ‘not satisfied’ with air

NEW DELHI: More than 70 per cent of Delhiites are ‘not satisfied’ with the air quality, while they were countered by 43 per cent others who found the situation ‘better’ than last year, as per a survey report released on Wednesday.

The survey, ‘Study on Delhi’s perception and accountability on air pollution’, was conducted by the United Residents Join Action (URJA), the apex body of the resident welfare associations of Delhi.The survey was done within a 5 km radius of the location of the monitoring stations of the Central Pollution Control Board around 10 locations, including Rohini, Anand Vihar, ITO, Siri Fort, Bawana, R K Puram, Patparganj, Lodhi Road, Dwarka and Ashok Vihar.

Interestingly, awareness levels of citizens living close to these monitoring locations were low. “Eighty nine per cent of the respondents were not aware of any such monitoring, while another 88 per cent had not visibly seen any LED screen displaying real time air quality data. This explains that while nearly the entire urban population is aware of the existence of air pollution, public action needs a spurt, which can only happen, when the public is fully aware of the facts,” the report said.

“Seventy-three per cent were not satisfied with the air quality. While 43 per cent found it to be better than last year, 30 per cent of the respondents found it to be worse than last year.”While PM2.5 level - fine particulate matter with a diameter of less than 2.5 micron - in Anand Vihar went above 960 during November to first week of January, the PM2.5 readings at ITO were 1,700 on November 8 and above 900 at Lodhi Road.

The URJA has also released findings of 45 RTI applications filed to 14 departments, including central, state and municipal bodies, for assessing effectiveness of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). “The EPCA replied to one out of seven questions in the RTI saying that 18 meetings were conducted on the GRAP and mentioned that departments like the DMRC and the PWD were missing in the participants list,” it said

