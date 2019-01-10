Home Cities Delhi

Sheila Dikshit likely to be new Delhi Congress chief

The 80-year-old leader is likely to be assisted by two Working Presidents, the sources added. Dikshit served as Delhi Chief Minister for three consecutive terms till 2013 when the Congress lost power.

Published: 10th January 2019 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Sheila Dikshit

Sheila Dikshit (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit is likely to be the next President of Delhi unit of the Congress, succeeding Ajay Maken who resigned last week, sources said.

The 80-year-old leader is likely to be assisted by two Working Presidents, the sources added. Dikshit served as Delhi Chief Minister for three consecutive terms till 2013 when the Congress lost power. Maken, a 54-year-old former minister in Dikshit's Cabinet, stepped down as Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president on January 4, citing health reasons.

He served as the party unit head for about four years. The change of guard in Delhi Congress assumes significance as the party is gearing up to brighten its fortunes in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, considering that the BJP had bagged all the seven seats at stake in the capital in the last general elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sheila Dikshit DPCC Delhi Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp