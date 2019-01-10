Sheila Dikshit likely to be new Delhi Congress chief

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit is likely to be the next President of Delhi unit of the Congress, succeeding Ajay Maken who resigned last week, sources said.

The 80-year-old leader is likely to be assisted by two Working Presidents, the sources added. Dikshit served as Delhi Chief Minister for three consecutive terms till 2013 when the Congress lost power. Maken, a 54-year-old former minister in Dikshit's Cabinet, stepped down as Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president on January 4, citing health reasons.

He served as the party unit head for about four years. The change of guard in Delhi Congress assumes significance as the party is gearing up to brighten its fortunes in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, considering that the BJP had bagged all the seven seats at stake in the capital in the last general elections.