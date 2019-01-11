A call for META theatre award entries

By Express News Service

The Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) which stages the best in theatre from across the country, is calling for entries from theatre productions for its 14th edition. META recognises excellence in theatre and grants awards across 14 categories including set, costume and light design, direction, production and performance. META also honours veterans of the theatre,with its Lifetime Achievement award.

The 14th META Festival is scheduled to be held from March 6th to 12th, 2019. The selected plays will be staged at Delhi’s Kamani Auditorium and Shri Ram Centre, and the winners will be felicitated at an awards night.

Entries may be submitted online at metawards.com. The deadline for applications is January 20th, 2019.