BJP Council meeting: No entry for vehicles on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the wake of a two-day BJP National Council meeting at Ramlila Ground, the Delhi Police on Thursday issued traffic advisory anticipating traffic congestion on several roads leading to the venue.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Council meeting scheduled for Friday will conclude on Saturday.

To facilitate traffic movement and avoid congestion, no vehicle will be allowed on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg from Guru Nanak Chowk to roundabout Kamala market, police said.

Traffic Police have advised commuters to use public transport and avoid roads such as JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Minto Road, Ranjeet Singh Marg and flyover, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Shraddhanand Marg, Ajmeri Gate side of New Delhi Railway Station and ITO to avoid congestion.

According to the advisory, traffic will be restricted on need basis on the certain stretches including Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg from Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover to Barakhamba Road-Tolstoy crossing, Vivekanand Marg (Minto Road), Jhandewalan roundabout on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate Chowk to roundabout Kamla Market, ChamanLal Marg from Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate, Asaf Ali road from Hamdard Chowk to Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg from Delhi gate to Guru Nanak Chowk.

Commercial vehicles will not be allowed on JLN Marg from Rajghat to Ajmeri Gate, on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg from ITO to Minto Road, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road from Paharganj Chowk and Y-Point Sheela Cinema to Ajmeri Gate, Asaf Ali Road, Shraddhanand Marg, Vivekananda Marg (Minto Road) Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg from Guru Nanak Chowk to Barakhamba-Tolstoy Crossing, it stated.

Buses coming from Sikandra Road and Tilak Marg and bound for Red Fort to Railway Station via Delhi Gate will be diverted on Ring Road via Vikas Marg and will take Salimgarh by-pass up to Hanuman Setu and from there will go to Old Delhi Railway Station, if required, the traffic advisory for commuters mentioned.