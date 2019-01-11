DCPCR set to seek more homes for mentally ill kids

SHAGUN KAPIL By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government should urgently decongest its shelter homes for mentally ill children by building one home in each district, the Delhi Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) will recommend in a letter to the Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation.

The government should also reassess the manpower required at these homes to grapple with the poor patient-staff ratio, the body said. The existing homes are overcrowded, which is affecting the lives of the inmates, found an inspection conducted by the body in October. The homes routinely receive a steady flow of patients, which also means they are stretched beyond capacity.

Currently, there are three Asha Kirans, shelters for housing the mentally ill. While two of them are for girls, another one is for boys.

“There is an urgent need for more homes for mentally ill children. Considering the number of children that are sent to these homes, there should at least be one such shelter home in each district,” said a DCPCR official, who was part of the inspection team.

“The homes are operating beyond capacity. We are writing to Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Manish Sisodia to increase the number of homes in the city,” the official said.

There also needs to be a thorough assessment of the manpower required at these homes, the DCPCR pointed out. While there is a lack of caretakers and special educators at these homes, there is more medical staff than are required, the inspection found.“The children-to-staff ratio should be 4:1,” the official said.

While the homes were in the process of developing physiotherapy and speech therapy units, there was no unit for occupational therapy at the time of the inspection.

Speaking at a recent seminar for homeless people, who are mentally ill, Justice A K Sikri of the Supreme Court pointed out that people with mental illness have the right to live with dignity and it is an issue pertaining to their human rights.

He had said authorities are responsible for depriving such people of their right to live with dignity.