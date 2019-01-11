Home Cities Delhi

‘Demolition on at Sarojini Nagar despite HC stay’

This was in the aftermath of a huge public campaign erupted over the proposed felling of about 16,500 trees in the old government colonies.

Published: 11th January 2019 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Work is on under the supervision of NBCC at a government colony for its redevelopment in Sarojini Nagar | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Public sector infrastructure major NBCC, which had proposed to cut down about 16,500 trees in seven government colonies for their redevelopment, is going ahead with demolition at Sarojini Nagar despite a court stay, a green activist alleged on Thursday.

But, the public sector construction major contended that its workforce was only “pruning” trees. “These are on the basis of permissions we have received from the Delhi forest department even in October,” a NBCC official said.

The green activist, however, pointed that no such permission was valid as a bench headed by Chief Justice Rajendra Menon on 4 October 2018 declared all the green clearances granted to the NBCC null 
and void.

This was in the aftermath of a huge public campaign erupted over the proposed felling of about 16,500 trees in the old government colonies. Moreover, it was found out that the Environment Impact Assessment reports, on the basis of which the project got the nod, were plagiarized. For the Delhi-based project, several paragraphs had mention of lakes in Tamil Nadu. 

Sarojini Nagar’s location was pointed out on a map as located between Punjab and Haryana.  There was no mention made of the 16,500 trees needed to be felled and this was passed off as just some “vegetation” in the report, the activist claimed.

“When the High Court says ‘no construction’, it means no construction. Demolition, after all, is a part of construction work. The next date of hearing in this matter in the High Court is 23 and 24 January. But we feel that even before the court arrives at a judgement, NBCC has assumed that it will win and has resumed work,” Vimlendu Jha of NGO ‘Sweccha India’ said. 

In its last order, the High Court had directed the NBCC to apply for a fresh environment clearance for the redevelopment of Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Thyagaraja Nagar, Mohammadpur, Kasturba Nagar and Srinivaspuri.           

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp