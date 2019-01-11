Fragrances for those who are on the go

By Express News Service

Leading fragrance house, McNROE has diversified its product portfolio with the launch of Wild Stone Move and Secret Temptation Go range of fragrances. Categorized as Compact Body Perfumes, the new fragrances are available in a sturdy 18 ml pack and guarantee 250 sprays/ vial. Both Wild Stone Move and Secret Temptation Go have been specially created given the need for affordable and convenient fragrance solutions amongst the youth today.

Blast, Charge and Fresh are three long-lasting fragrances from Wild Stone Move to match the different moods of the contemporary man.

The sleek, fist-size perfume readily fits into the back-pocket of your jeans or a jacket while you’re on the move.

Similarly, Secret Temptation Go offers three evocative scents Lush, Bloom and Alive in an immaculate white, unbreakable pack that easily slips into a ladies’ purse or handbag. They are perfect for everyday use and add an energetic aura to one’s personality.

Commenting on the launch, McNROE Chief Business Officer Sanjay Srivastava said, “The youth in India is evolving and so is their attitude and lifestyle. They are now more conscious about their appearance and it’s heartening to know that smelling good is becoming a part of a daily grooming routine and is not just restricted to special occasions. This compact 18ml perfume pack allows both men and women to access their favorite fragrances anywhere, any time.”

Wild Stone Move and Secret Temptation Go variants are tentatively priced at `65/- each and readily available at leading retail outlets across India. McNROE happens to be the second largest deodorant manufacturer in India.