Garvit eBike to tackle pollution in Delhi

Garvit eBike launched its world class electric scooters in Delhi recently. During this occasion, Sanjay Sharma, Special Commissioner of Police, New Delhi was the chief guest. The programme started with the traditional lighting ceremony.

During his speech, Sharma said, “I heartily congratulate the team behind this concept and wish them all success in coming days. I would also recommend more and more drivers to use Garvit eBikes and be a part of this endeavour of bringing down pollution in the city.”

eBikeGo will soon launch its operations in the city for people to adopt electric scooters for their transportation and to reduce traffic and pollution.