Haryana HC declares Dhingra panel report invalid

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a relief to former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday held the Justice Dhingra Commission’s report to be invalid and asked the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government to not publish the report.

The BJP government had set up the Commission in May 2015 to probe the grant of licences for development of commercial colonies in Gurugram, including those given to Robert Vadra. The panel had submitted its report on August 31, 2016.

The report pointed out ‘irregularities’ in grant of licences and allotment of land to individuals and companies, including Vadra and his companies, in prime areas of Gurugram by the Hooda government from 2005 to 2014. Hooda had challenged the findings in the High Court.

A division bench of Justices Ajay Kumar Mittal and Anupinder Singh Grewal said the report did touch and express opinion on Hooda’s conduct and affect his reputation.

At the same time, it held that objective and ample material was available with the State for the Commission’s appointment for a probe.

The bench, however, had a difference of opinion over further proceedings by the same or a different panel. The matter was referred to Chief Justice Krishna Murari.

Subsequently, the bench ordered that original record and the report were returned to the Haryana Advocate-General for their production as and when required by the court.