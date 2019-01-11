Jazz up your parties with some alluring and artsy furniture range

By Express News Service

Fabrento, an online rental startup has entered into events segment with its new range of furniture, FabEvents. Started in 2016, Fabrento offers furniture for residential, office and now events. This new service will make it easier for people to plan their parties with alluring range of furniture at a pocket friendly cost and return it soon after the celebration ends.

The company lets its customers to lease furniture on rent payable per day. Furniture categories offered in FabEvets range from the delectable variations of sofas, magnificent variety of chairs, heavily crafted decors and much more, along with its customisation facility. You can also demand for the furniture as per the requirement of the event and allure your guests with your choice of decor. The service is available across the country.

Sidhant Lamba, founder, Fabrento says, “We know happiness comes in many ways, and we want to celebrate that no matter the place or time, FabEvents is there for your rescue as we are available pan India to be the part of your parties.” The service comes with complimentary delivery and set up, relocation, cleaning and maintenance, and swaps as the part of the package. It is currently operational in Delhi NCR, Mumbai/Thane, Chandigarh, Mohali, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Ambala and in Bengaluru.

At:Fabrento.com