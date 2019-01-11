Delhi man duping people in name of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a 57-year-old man from Haryana, for duping around 2,000 people of Rs 3 crore in the name of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a flagship central government scheme.

Investigators said he duped his victims on the pretext of providing houses for cheap under the central government scheme.

Additional Commissioner of Police Ajit Singh Singla said Rajinder Kumar Tripathi, had floated a web portal and used pictures of PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Housing Hardeep Singh Suri to pitch his fake front to unsuspecting people.

The officer said the accused lured poor people to align with his organisation, National Housing Development Organisation (NHDO), which he described as a body associated with the central government. “He also duped four advertising firms — Goldmine Advertising Company, Vermillion Communications, Graphic Aids and Wizcraft — of an amount of `1 crore on the pretext of collecting money for awarding tender to hold ‘Rashtriya Awas Diwas’.

He was declared a proclaimed offender in another case of cheating. A total of three cheating cases were filed against him. Two of his bank accounts at Punjab National Bank’s Nehru Place Branch have been frozen.