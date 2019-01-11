Home Cities Delhi

Delhi man duping people in name of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana arrested

Investigators said he duped his victims on the pretext of providing houses for cheap under the central government scheme.

Published: 11th January 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a 57-year-old man from Haryana, for duping around 2,000 people of Rs 3 crore in the name of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a flagship central government scheme.

Investigators said he duped his victims on the pretext of providing houses for cheap under the central government scheme.

Additional Commissioner of Police Ajit Singh Singla said Rajinder Kumar Tripathi, had floated a web portal and used pictures of PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Housing Hardeep Singh Suri to pitch his fake front to unsuspecting people.

The officer said the accused lured poor people to align with his organisation, National Housing Development Organisation (NHDO), which he described as a body associated with the central government. “He also duped four advertising firms — Goldmine Advertising Company, Vermillion Communications, Graphic Aids and Wizcraft — of an amount of `1 crore on the pretext of collecting money for awarding tender to hold ‘Rashtriya Awas Diwas’.

He was declared a proclaimed offender in another case of cheating. A total of three cheating cases were filed against him. Two of his bank accounts at Punjab National Bank’s Nehru Place Branch have been frozen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp