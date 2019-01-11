Man held for killing nephew 3 years back

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three months after labourers found a skeleton beneath the flower bed of a balcony, the police arrested a 37-year-old man for killing and burying the body of his nephew, whom he suspected of going around with his girlfriend.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, Rajendra Singh Sagar said Bijay Kumar Maharana from Odisha killed his nephew Jai Prakash in 2016. “He smashed his head, when he was asleep, with the motor of a ceiling fan which had been removed for repair and was lying in the flat on February 7. He dragged out the body to the balcony of the flat, in which they used to reside, and buried it under the soil which had been arranged in pursuit of his plan,” the officer said.

Saplings were planted on the soil to not arouse any suspicion.

On February 12, Maharana lodged a missing report at the Dabri police station to act as he knew nothing about the disappearance of his nephew. Later, he vacated the flat after two months and shifted to Nangloi. Maharana then moved out to Hyderabad, where after initially working in some small companies, he was working as a the HR Manager at an engineering company.

It was on October 8 last year that the police had received a call regarding the recovery of the human skeleton in the balcony of a house under renovation in Dabri. The police found that the fencing wall of the balcony on the third floor was pulled down for renovation and parts of a human skeleton were visible buried beneath the soil. Later, the skeleton was found wrapped inside a bed sheet, blanket and a mattress.

The information gathered after questioning many suspects, an analysis of data collected from various agencies and technical surveillance led to the arrest of Maharana on January 6 in Hyderabad, the police said.