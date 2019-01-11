Home Cities Delhi

Measles-Rubella vaccination to begin from next week in Delhi

The campaign will provide immunization to children in the age group of 9 months to less than 15 year across 11 districts of Delhi.

Published: 11th January 2019 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Vaccination

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The measles-rubella vaccination campaign will begin in the national capital from January 15 which will immunize nearly 55 lakh children, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The campaign will provide immunization to children in the age group of 9 months to less than 15 year across 11 districts of Delhi. The prime target, according to the ministry will be by sending teams to schools, preschools, school children from both government and private institutes and out of school children.

"The benefit of spreading the campaign via schools is that it can cover children whereas through community services, it would take time to locate children from every household," Dr. Pradeep Haldar, Deputy Commissioner, Immunization, Health Ministry told IANS.

For the campaign, the Delhi government will be assigning teams including Asha and Anganwadi workers along with a medical counsellor to cover the length and breadth of the state who will continue with vaccination process for four weeks and rework on missed out children for the next week.

"We want to complete the MR vaccination in Delhi by February 28. Along with Delhi, the campaign will also start in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. The vaccination process will also start soon in Sikkim, West Bengal and Rajasthan," Haldar added.

As per UNICEF, around 49,200 deaths occurred in 2015 in India owing to Measles-Rubella. The MR vaccination campaign was launched in 2017 which has so far covered nearly 20 crore children.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Measles Rubella Rubella vaccination Measles vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp