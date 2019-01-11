Mirroring social truths

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Our attitudinal realities are determined by the social context of where we are placed presently. So when artist Anisuzzaman Sohel decides to represent glimpses of a fractured consciousness through his Intimate Fear series of works, the comment is clear—the world has been turned upside down as a result of societal discrepancies. He repeats the sentiment unabashedly through each of his creations that mirror social truths that have the artistic body, but more importantly, humans of the world, live in a constant state of fear these days. His thoughts have been facilitated through an exhibition titled A Finger On The Pulse.

Sohel’s thoughts are unapologetic. “Once our sense of knowing takes a hit, we still try to hang on to what little sense there is left, but it cuts into our skin like razor wire. Anxiety has clipped our wings short. We have been grounded by fear. Heavy sandbags of social, political and individual uncertainties have weighed down those willing to fly.” he says.

Besides Sohel’s contributions towards a visual dialogue on fragmented structures surrounding him, artists Dilara Begum Jolly, Mahbubur Rahman, Imran Hossain Piplu, Mazia Farhana and others, have aided conversation on social justice, women issues, colonialism and its aftermath, among other things, with their experiences forming the centrepiece.

While the larger subtext of the exhibition is a universal one, several poignant hints have been made at Bangladesh and its recent history. This is explicitly portrayed through Dilara Begum Jolly’s needleworks titled War after War that points to the devastation and ruination of Bangladesh’s independence struggle. “These works recall the specific plight of Bangladeshi women during these troubled times. And while language and cultural identity were defining features of the struggle, these are now under renewed strains triggered by globalisation,” says Jolly.

Through all these reactions that charter a focus on the present times, a unified attempt has been made by each of the artists to make a commentary on the things that matter most ‘now’. On view till January 11, from 11 am to 7 pm, at Akar Prakar Gallery, Defence Colony.

