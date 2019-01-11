Home Cities Delhi

Delhi school refuses promotion to five students from the Economically Weaker Section

It asked their parents to apply afresh under the EWS category through the government’s online process. 

Published: 11th January 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A private school is “misinterpreting” and “misreading” a government circular for denying promotion to five students from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, an education activist has written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Queens Valley School in Sector-8 Dwarka is said to have cited a July 2018 circular of the Directorate of Education for denying promotion to the Class Two kids studying in Her Dreams Queen Valley Junior School. It asked their parents to apply afresh under the EWS category through the government’s online process. 

Last year, the Directorate of Education directed the schools built on government land to accept EWS admissions in Class two through a computerised draw of lots, instead of the 20 per cent quota in fresh admissions. 

However, the circular is apparently coming in the way of promotion of the five students, who should have been automatically promoted to the parental branch of the school from the junior section.  

“The Directorate will send the list of selected candidates on the basis of the computerised draw to the schools where vacancies exist. You are, therefore, advised to apply online as and when the directorate invites the application for the academic session 2019-20,” the school notification read.

In his letter to Kejriwal, education activist and lawyer Ashok Agarwal sought a clarification on the circular. 

“It is submitted that the school is misinterpreting and misreading your circular dated July 27, 2018. The said circular relates to fresh admissions of students in EWS category in class two onwards and not to those who are already studying under EWS in junior schools,” Agarwal said. 

“If this is the case, then your circular would be arbitrary, discriminatory, and hit by the provisions of Article 14, 21, and 21 A of the Constitution of India,” he added.

