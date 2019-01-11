Home Cities Delhi

Sheila Dikshit meets Congress working presidents

Devender Yadav, Rajesh Lilothia and Haroon Yusuf were appointed as working presidents to assist the former Delhi chief minister.

Published: 11th January 2019 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

Former chief minister and newly-appointed Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Sheila Dikshit with working presidents Haroon Yusuf Devender Yadav and Rajesh Lilothia after a meeting at her residence in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit on Friday met the three working presidents and was apprised of party affairs in the national capital.

"The meeting focused on setting priorities and fixing responsibilities of office-bearers in view of the approaching Lok Sabha elections. The ways to strengthen the party unit were also discussed in the meeting," a party leader said.

Dikshit was appointed as the Delhi party unit head by Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. Devender Yadav, Rajesh Lilothia and Haroon Yusuf were appointed as working presidents to assist the former Delhi chief minister.

According to party sources, Dikshit will officially assume charge on January 16.

ALSO READ | Sheila Dikshit new chief of Delhi Congress, to be assisted by three working presidents

Meanwhile, Union minister Vijay Goel on Friday congratulated Dikshit on being appointed Delhi Congress chief, adding that she would not have forgotten her "humiliation" by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Goel's remark came amid speculation over an alliance between the AAP and the Congress in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"The AAP repeatedly accused former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit of corruption and said it will send her behind bars. She must not have forgotten this humiliation," the BJP leader said.

The Congress too had been hitting out at the AAP government, levelling allegations of "failure and corruption" in the past four years, he said.

The new team headed by Dikshit is yet to decide on the possibility of an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party.

After her appointment on Thursday, Dikshit had said that she would react on the issue (of the alliance) after understanding the situation fully.

Meanwhile, sources said most of the party leaders believed the Congress was "prepared" to challenge the BJP on its own in the upcoming general elections.

A final decision on Congress' alliance with other parties will be taken by the committee headed by A K Antony, they added.

