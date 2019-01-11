Two members of international narcotic drug cartel arrested in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An international narcotics cartel operating in Delhi and neighbouring states has been busted with the arrest of two men from Afghanistan and Ivory Coast, police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, PS Kushwah said his team has recovered 8 kg heroin valued at Rs 32 crore from the two.

While Asadullah, 27, an Afghan national, was arrested on Tuesday from Malviya Nagar, Moussa Zie, 30, an Ivory Coast national, was nabbed on Wednesday near Max hospital in Saket.

Asadullah told police that he used to bring consignments of heroin to Delhi from Afghanistan and hand them over to many African nationals, including Zie. He said his fellow Afghan nationals bring consignments of heroin in their stomach by swallowing heroin-filled capsules and, sometimes, in secret cavities of their bags in aeroplanes, as per directions of the cartel's Afghanistan-based kingpin.

He further confessed to bringing two consignments of heroin in his stomach. His cartel has already supplied more than 100 kg heroin in Delhi during the last one year, police said.