2 gangsters held for killing rival

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than a week after an unidentified body of a man with multiple gunshot injuries was found in a drain in the city, two gangsters, involved in the incident, were arrested after a brief encounter with the police.

The decomposed body was found in the Singhu drain on December 30. Later, the deceased was identified as Deepak Pandit and a case of murder was registered.

“He was tortured and shot five times by the members of Deepak Tomar gang in the Singhu area. Acid was poured on to his face and body before the lifeless corpse was thrown into the canal,” Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime, Ajit Kumar Singla said on Friday.