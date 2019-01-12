Home Cities Delhi

Three held for robbing at gunpoint

They said the crime followed a conspiracy hatched by a notorious criminal named Sampat at Faridkot Jail in Punjab

Published: 12th January 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three men, involved in a case of robbery at gunpoint, have been arrested, police said on Friday. Police said the three had robbed a man of Rs 29 Lakh at gunpoint near SBI Bank, Main Kanjhawala Road in Pooth Kalan village in the Capital. They said the crime followed a conspiracy hatched by a notorious criminal named Sampat at Faridkot Jail in Punjab. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer, Seju P. Kuruvila said that they were arrested on the basis of intelligence inputs from an informer. He said with the informer’s help, a trap was laid at Sultan Puri Bus Terminal on Thursday. The informer signalled the criminals to the spot where they fell into the trap. 

