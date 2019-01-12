After political plunge, Prakash Raj meets Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Actor Prakash Raj, who recently announced that he would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the city on Thursday and discussed ways to address various issues.

The actor, who has been vocal about his views on the current Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre, met the chief minister at his official residence in the Civil Lines. His remarks often put him in the crosshairs of many in the saffron camp.

Prakash ji, it was great meeting u today. AAP fully supports u and we agree wid ur decision to fight as an independent candidate. We need independent and non-partisan voices too in Parliament. https://t.co/M0LO376dG7 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 10, 2019

Last week, Raj had said that he would contest the forthcoming general elections from the Bengaluru Central constituency as an independent candidate.

“Met delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal thanked him and @AamAadmiParty for the support in my political journey. Discussed and requested to share various ways to address issues which his team has commendably done...# bengalurucentral #citizensvoice in parliament #justasking in parliament too (sic),” Raj tweeted after meeting the Delhi CM.

Met delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal thanked him and @AamAadmiParty for the support in my political journey. Discussed and requested to share various ways to address issues which his team has commendably done.. #bengalurucentral #citizensvoice in parliament #justasking in parliament too pic.twitter.com/FJu4OirGWW — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) January 10, 2019

The Aam Aadmi Party, headed by Kejriwal, has also extended support, saying all “good people” should come into politics.

Raj has also been one of those seeking justice for his friend and senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot outside her residence in September, 2017.

“We need people like Prakash Raj to enter Parliament. Prakash ji, it was great meeting u today. AAP fully supports u and we agree wid ur decision to fight as an independent candidate. We need independent and non-partisan voices, too, in Parliament (sic),” the Delhi CM tweeted.