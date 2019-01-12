Home Cities Delhi

After political plunge, Prakash Raj meets Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party, headed by Kejriwal, has also extended support, saying all “good people” should come into politics.

Published: 12th January 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Prakash_Raj

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets Prakash Raj. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Actor Prakash Raj, who recently announced that he would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the city on Thursday and discussed ways to address various issues.

The actor, who has been vocal about his views on the current Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre, met the chief minister at his official residence in the Civil Lines. His remarks often put him in the crosshairs of many in the saffron camp.

Last week, Raj had said that he would contest the forthcoming general elections from the Bengaluru Central constituency as an independent candidate.

“Met delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal thanked him and @AamAadmiParty for the support in my political journey. Discussed and requested to share various ways to address issues which his team has commendably done...# bengalurucentral #citizensvoice in parliament #justasking in parliament too (sic),” Raj tweeted after meeting the Delhi CM.

The Aam Aadmi Party, headed by Kejriwal, has also extended support, saying all “good people” should come into politics.

ALSO READ: Interview | Bengalureans know me and I know them, says Prakash Raj ahead of political debut

Raj has also been one of those seeking justice for his friend and senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot outside her residence in September, 2017.

“We need people like Prakash Raj to enter Parliament. Prakash ji, it was great meeting u today. AAP fully supports u and we agree wid ur decision to fight as an independent candidate. We need independent and non-partisan voices, too, in Parliament (sic),” the Delhi CM tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prakash Raj Arvind Kejriwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp