Air quality in Delhi drops to ‘very poor’, likely to improve over next two days

The city’s air quality was recorded in the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday and Thursday, as increased wind speed helped in dissipating pollutants and cleansing the air.

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to ‘very poor’ category on Friday due to reduced wind speed, even as authorities said rainfall predicted in the next couple of days might lower the pollution level.
According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall air quality index (AQI) in the city was 348, which falls in the ‘very poor’ category.

An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor,’ 301 and 400 ‘very poor,’ while that between 401 and 500 is ‘severe.’ Mundka, ITO and Nehru Nagar recorded ‘severe’ air quality, while 30 areas recorded ‘very poor’ air quality and four areas ‘poor’ air quality, the CPCB said.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Noida recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, while Gurgaon experienced ‘poor’ air quality, it said. The overall PM2.5 level (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers) in Delhi was recorded at 247, while the PM10 level was at 396, the CPCB said.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the air quality may improve over the next two days due to light rain.

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Friday was recorded at 4.8°C and maximum was 21°C. According to private forecaster Skymetweather.com, the minimum temperature in the national capital will increase by two to three degrees between January 11 and 13 due to south-easterly winds.“North-west winds are expected to continue for another 24 hours. Due to this, the wind direction from the north-west will again change and would start blowing from the south-east by tomorrow afternoon or evening of January 10,” the forecasting agency said.

“Minimum temperature will increase by two to three degrees between January 11 and 13 and might even touch double digits,” it said.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been receiving rains and snow, at intervals, for the past couple of days.

