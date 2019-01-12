Civic worker killed, another injured as bus hits their bicycle in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a suspected case of hit-and-run, a 59-year-old civic worker was killed and his co-worker seriously injured on Friday, allegedly after a speeding bus hit their bicycle on Prithviraj Road here, police said. The deceased has been identified as Rajender Prasad.

The incident took place when Prasad and his co-worker were on their way to a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) office at Khan Market, where they worked as gardeners, officials said.

Police were informed about an accident at the roundabout near a cemetery in Khan Market at around 11 am, after which a team from the Tughlak Road police station reached the spot, a senior police officer said.

On reaching the spot, the officials found a bus bearing an Uttar Pradesh registration number near the spot, and a damaged bicycle, he said.

Investigations revealed that two persons were injured and one of them was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre while the other one was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Madhur Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said.

Doctors at the AIIMS Trauma Centre declared Prasad brought dead, while 35-year-old Rajender, who suffered injuries on the head, is in serious condition and has been declared unfit for statement by the RML Hospital, he said.

The accused bus driver fled the spot. Since there was no CCTV camera at or around the spot, the sequence of events remains to be ascertained as of now, police said.

However, the bus is said to have been hired by Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Burari, for a students’ trip to the Lotus Temple, the DCP said.

A criminal case has been registered for rash and negligent driving, and efforts are on to trace and arrest the bus driver, police said.

Deadly roads

More than four persons were killed on an average on Delhi’s roads every day last year, according to data released by the police. The data shows 6,274 road accidents were reported in the city in 2018, and 1,604 persons were killed and 5,831 injured.