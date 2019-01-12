Home Cities Delhi

Defamation case: Three more witnesses record statements in support of MJ Akbar

Former union minister MJ Akbar filed a private criminal defamation complaint in court against Priya Ramani after his name cropped up in connection with the #MeToo Movement.

Published: 12th January 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

MJ Akbar

Union Minister MJ Akbar (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday recorded the statements of three more witnesses in support of defamation case filed by journalist and politician M J Akbar against his former woman colleague Priya Ramani who had levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Multiple women came out against Akbar as part of the #MeToo Movement, which saw a host of top names from varied fields being accused of harassment and sexual abuse.

The witnesses — Tapan Chaki, Manjar Ali and Rachna Grover — who were once associated with Akbar — had recorded their statements before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal earlier. They said they were extremely “distressed and dismayed” as grave damage has been caused to his reputation due to the allegations.

The court has now fixed January 22 as next date of hearing in the matter.

Akbar, who resigned as Union minister on October 17, 2018, filed a private criminal defamation complaint in court against Ramani after his name cropped up in connection with the #MeToo Movement, while he was on an official trip to Nigeria.

In a social media post, Ramani accused Akbar of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago. The latter, however, rubbished the charge. The court had earlier recorded the statements of Akbar and Joyeeta Basu, the editor of Sunday Guardian, in the matter.

Akbar had earlier told the court that an “immediate damage” had been caused to him due to the “scurrilous, concocted and false allegations” of sexual misconduct against him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M J Akbar MeToo defamation sexual harassment Priya Ramani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp