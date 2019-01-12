Defamation case: Three more witnesses record statements in support of MJ Akbar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday recorded the statements of three more witnesses in support of defamation case filed by journalist and politician M J Akbar against his former woman colleague Priya Ramani who had levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Multiple women came out against Akbar as part of the #MeToo Movement, which saw a host of top names from varied fields being accused of harassment and sexual abuse.

The witnesses — Tapan Chaki, Manjar Ali and Rachna Grover — who were once associated with Akbar — had recorded their statements before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal earlier. They said they were extremely “distressed and dismayed” as grave damage has been caused to his reputation due to the allegations.

The court has now fixed January 22 as next date of hearing in the matter.

Akbar, who resigned as Union minister on October 17, 2018, filed a private criminal defamation complaint in court against Ramani after his name cropped up in connection with the #MeToo Movement, while he was on an official trip to Nigeria.

In a social media post, Ramani accused Akbar of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago. The latter, however, rubbished the charge. The court had earlier recorded the statements of Akbar and Joyeeta Basu, the editor of Sunday Guardian, in the matter.

Akbar had earlier told the court that an “immediate damage” had been caused to him due to the “scurrilous, concocted and false allegations” of sexual misconduct against him.