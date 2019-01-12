Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing arrests real estate developer for alleged fraud

Investigations are on to unearth the details of the bank accounts and money syphoned off and to trace the whereabouts of the other accused directors.

Published: 12th January 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Friday arrested Yogesh Sharma, Director of Big Bull Infrastructure Limited from Noida for allegedly inducing the public to invest in the project "Big Bull Ashiana" in Jaipur, Rajasthan and usurping the money from the investors.

Sharing details of the arrest, EOW informed that the accused along with other directors Chetan and Satyanarayana Sharma had induced the public to invest in their project "Big Bull Ashiana" situated at Chandwaji, NH-8, Jaipur, Rajasthan and usurped the money obtained from the investors.

"Presently there are thirteen victims involving the amount of several crores. Accused is on PC remand. None of the accused directors had joined investigation till date and are absconding. The alleged company had neither developed the said project nor obtained any approval from concerned authorities. Investigations are on to unearth the details of the bank accounts and money syphoned off and to trace the whereabouts of the other accused directors," informed the economic offences wing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing Economic Offences Wing EOW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp