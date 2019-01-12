Delhi Pradesh Congress chief Sheila Dikshit says no talk within party of alliance with AAP

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Amid speculations of an alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, newly-elected Delhi Pradesh Congress chief Sheila Dikshit has said that there is no talk in this regard within the Congress party.

''There has never been a talk in the Congress party of an alliance with the Aam Aadmi party. Such talk is only heard from outside the party,'' Ms Dikshit, a three-time Chief Minister of Delhi, told a TV channel.

On the increasing talk of an alliance with AAP, she said, "It is possible that the talk of an alliance is only coming from the Aam Aadmi Party. I have never been an admirer of AAP. This is because even the Aam Aadmi Party does not know which promises it is going to fulfill."

In an interview to EENADU TV, she said that the focus of the party was on the coming Lok Sabha elections and the subsequent Delhi Assembly polls.

''Our focus is on the Lok Sabha election and the Delhi Assembly polls next year. It is in this direction that we will be taking the party,'' she said.

She said that there was no so called 'Modi Wave' in Delhi.

''The so called 'Modi wave' does not exist in Delhi. We are focussing on the coming elections and will accordingly draw our strategy,'' she said.

On the growing factionalism within the party, Ms Dikshit said, ''The Lok Sabha elections are approaching. Our priority should be to bring all the party workers together. Whatever is needed to do this will be done. Strengthening the party by bringing all the workers together is our foremost challenge."

Ms Dikshit was on Thursday appointed the Delhi Pradesh Congress president, replacing Mr Ajay Maken.

She is making a comeback to Delhi politics after nearly five years.