Delhi Jal Board urged to speed up water projects

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to deliver projects in a time-bound manner and complete some projects before March 31. This is to ensure that Delhiites do not suffer during the summer months.

Kejriwal said the government would help the DJB in clearing projects which may be facing obstacles.

The chief minister said this while chairing a review meeting on water augmentation projects with DJB.

During the meeting, the DJB submitted an extensive action plan for executing the projects and gave the timelines for the completion of the projects and the quantum by which water supply would be augmented after the completion of the projects.

“Our aim is that the people of Delhi should not face water problems in the coming summer season. We must execute all these projects of water augmentation before summer sets in,” said Kejriwal, reiterating that the projects should be executed expeditiously.

The government delegated individual project responsibilities to the chief engineers of the south, west, east, central, and north regions and made them accountable for the projects in their areas. They would be responsible for providing updates on projects in their respective areas.

The four projects which were reviewed on Friday were water extraction from six locations between Palla and Okhla, extraction of water from freshwater pockets identified in Dwarka, restarting closed ranney wells and borewells and additional bores in areas with a high water table.

WAPCOS, a consultant of the DJB, has identified freshwater pockets in Dwarka area. They are expected to provide an additional 22.5 MLD of water.

Recently a technique for treatment of water with ammonia was approved, which paved the way for starting the non-functional ranney wells and borewells in Delhi. Once these are made functional, an additional 63 MLD of drinking water would be available.

For the project of additional bores in north and east Delhi, the additional bores will not only make these areas self-sufficient in water but will also make available additional water, which can be supplied to water-scarce areas of Delhi.