Economically Weaker Sections admission at Delhi's private schools to start from January 15

NEW DELHI: In a first, admission to seats reserved for differently-abled students in nursery and other entry-level classes at city’s private schools will be conducted separately from the computerised draw of lots for the EWS category.

The date of first computerised draw of lots for children with disabilities category applicants is February 21, and for EWS/DG category applicants, it is February 27, said Directorate of Education (DoE) on Saturday, in a circular regarding guidelines for admission of EWS/DG and Children with Disabilities Category.

The admission to nursery and other entry-level classes under the categories in around 1,700 private unaided schools in the city is set to begin from January 15, when the module for filling online applications by the Economically Weaker Sections and Disadvantaged Group (EWS/DG) and children with disabilities category will be opened.

Earlier, the draw of lots for both the categories was conducted in a single exercise. However, last year, around 1,100 seats reserved for differently abled students in entry-level classes remained vacant from the last academic session and the move by DoE is aimed at increasing awareness levels among parents and schools.

The last date of submission of online application by the applicants for both the categories is February 14.

As per the right to education (RTE) Act, 25 per cent seats in entry-level classes-- nursery, kindergarten (KG) and Class one---are reserved for the EWS/DG category and differently abled candidates in all private schools, excluding the minority institutions. Under this mandatory reservation, three per cent has to be reserved for children with disabilities, according to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (PWD) Act, 2016.

While those belonging to families with annual income less than one lakh can seek admission under the EWS category, the DG-category applicants include SC, ST, OBC, orphans, transgender and all children living with or affected by HIV.

Meanwhile, in the academic session 2019-20, while the upper age limit fixed by the government for general category students in nursery, KG, and class one, is four, five, and six years as on March 31, 2019, respectively, the eligible age limits for admission for EWS/DG and differently abled category is five, six, and seven years respectively.

This is the first time the government has come up with an upper age limit, after it was allowed by Delhi High Court. However, activists pointed out that the age limit should have been same for both general and EWS students.

Education activist Sumit Vohra said, “The government had gone to court citing that upper age limit is required since there is disparity when different age group students sit in the same class. But now purpose of upper age limit is defeated, when three years general category child will sit with five years old EWS category child. We welcome this step of not implementing four years in EWS but then it should be increased for general category also.”

Meanwhile, the private schools recognized/provisionally recognized up to primary level (Class 5) by East MCD and North MCD have also been included in the computerised online admission system for EWS/DG category admissions at entry level for which a separate order will also be issued by both the MCDs, said the circular.