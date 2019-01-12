Home Cities Delhi

Extra virgin coconut oil has many benefits

When it comes to the health of heart, skin and hair, extra virgin coconut oil is admittedly the master of all saturated oils.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: When it comes to the health of heart, skin and hair, extra virgin coconut oil is admittedly the master of all saturated oils.

It is free of hydrogenation, refinement or deodorization but has the flavor, taste, smell and freshness. Some of its benefits are: 

  • It removes dead cells and strengthens the tissues present underneath the skin.
  • It is also known to be a great wound healer. People in Panama apply this on their infected areas or even drink a pint size amount of this oil to relieve them from infection and to induce fast recovery. 
  •  It moisturizes your hair and gives it that extra shine, besides strengthening the roots. Massage a little bit of coconut oil before shampooing. It has antibacterial, antifungal and also anti-inflammatory properties.
  •  Its consumption helps in controlling and reducing hypothyroidism.
  • Regular massage can remove stretch marks formed due to pregnancy or weight loss.
